Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dead at age 86

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian, actor and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died Friday afternoon at his Arkansas home at the age of 86.

Van Dyke’s wife, Shirley, confirmed her husband’s death to TMZ. Shirley said her husband’s death began deteriorating after they were both involved in a car accident two years earlier.

TMZ reported Dick Van Dyke visited his brother at his home during the holidays.

