Jerry Seinfeld Isn’t Surprised By Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations (VIDEO)

Jerry Seinfeld says he isn’t surprised by the “number of people” who have been accused of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

“The world we live in today is stressful, in terms of many of our colleagues in media and the entertainment world getting knocked down like bowling pins here with this whole sexual misconduct thing,” Alec Baldwin explained to Seinfeld during the pilot program of “Sundays with Alec Baldwin” Sunday night following the Oscars. “It’s just amazing.”

“It is and it isn’t,” Seinfeld responded. “It isn’t amazing the number of people. What is amazing is the speed and efficiency of the system of justice that has taken shape so quickly. That part is amazing.”

“The number of people, and who they are, and what they’ve been doing, that doesn’t surprise you or me,” he added. – READ MORE

