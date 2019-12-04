Jerry Nadler Praises Bill Clinton: ‘Physically Gave His Blood’ in Impeachment

House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) praised President Bill Clinton for his conduct during his impeachment in 1998, saying that he “physically gave his blood” during the investigation.

Nadler attempted to contrast Clinton’s willingness to participate with President Donald Trump’s refusal to assist the impeachment inquiry, which he and other Democrats claim amounts to obstructing Congress, which they say is an impeachable offense.

Nadler said: “In the 1974 impeachment proceedings, President Nixon produced dozens of recordings. In 1998, President Clinton physically gave his blood. President Trump, by contrast, has refused to produce a single document and directed every witness not to testify.”

Clinton provided a sample of his DNA to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr as he attempted to back up his claim that he had not, in fact, had “sexual relations” with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. – READ MORE