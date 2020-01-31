Jerry Nadler: Our Case ‘Proven Beyond Any Doubt at All’

House impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) repeatedly told the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night that the House case was “proven beyond any doubt at all.”

Nadler’s odd, and repeated, claim seemed to undermine claims by Democrats that they needed to see more witnesses and documents in the trial. The House Judiciary Committee chairman played an unusually understated role in the first day of the question-and-answer session in the Senate.

Republicans have asked that if Democrats are so confident in their case — confident enough to impeach a president for only the third time in American history — then they should allow that case to stand or fall based on the evidence collected in the House, not by adding new evidence.

Nadler added, at one point, that simply because the House Democrats had, in his view, proven their case beyond all doubt, that was not a reason to stop adding more evidence. It “doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have more proof if it comes forward,” he told the Senate. – READ MORE