Jerry Nadler Accuses AG Barr of Using ‘Law Enforcement as a Prop’ in Trump’s Reelection Campaign (VIDEO)

In contentious exchange, Rep. Nadler presses AG Barr over whether federal law enforcement officers have been deployed “as a prop in the president’s reelection campaign.” “The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered.” pic.twitter.com/VzEVvOOQUF — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, accused Attorney General William Barr of using federal troops as a “prop” to reelect President Donald Trump. Nadler, who has become notorious for saying antifa rioters are a “myth,” also insisted that the violent rioters who launch fireworks and other incendiary devices at the federal courthouse in Portland for 61 straight nights are not a “mob.” He accused Barr of “projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives.”

In his opening remarks, Nadler accused Barr of becoming a threat to the “rule of law” and of “flooding federal law enforcement into the streets of American cities… to forcefully and unconstitutionally suppress dissent.”

Yet Nadler’s most egregious accusations came during his “questioning” of Barr. Toward the end of his time, the Democrat pressed the attorney general to commit to not using federal officers as a “prop” in Trump’s reelection campaign. This question came after Nadler repeatedly asked Barr whether he had discussed the campaign with Trump and whether any political discussions involved law enforcement issues. – READ MORE

