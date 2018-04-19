Politics Security
Jerry Brown Insists CA Sanctuary Laws Don’t Benefit Criminal Illegal Aliens
California Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday insisted that California’s “sanctuary state” laws do not benefit criminal illegal aliens.
While speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, Brown was asked whether California’s “sanctuary state” laws favor the “rights of criminal illegal aliens over the rights” of law-abiding Californians.
Brown said that notion is “absolutely false” and claimed that there is not a “scintilla of evidence that would support such an outlandish” proposition.
The California governor also said that it is a “lie” to say that Fullerton’s Grace Aguilar would still be alive if the state had more stringent immigration enforcement.
Aguilar, who was just six years of age, was reportedly murdered this year while sitting in her front yard by a twice-deported illegal immigrant who was driving under the influence. – READ MORE
