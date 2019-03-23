Jerome Corsi celebrates end of Russia probe, says he feels ‘vindicated’ for not giving in to Mueller’s investigators

Conservative author Jerome Corsi declared he’s “vindicated” after the Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended the Russia investigation and recommends no new indictments.

Corsi has been in the crosshairs of the Mueller probe since last year when he was accused of lying under oath to Mueller’s investigators, but was never indicted.

Speaking on Friday following the news that Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, he said that he and his family are pleased that the investigation ended with him not getting charged in the end.

“We feel vindicated,” Corsi told CNN. “I did nothing wrong.”

Corsi, the former Washington bureau chief of the conspiracy theory outlet InfoWars, was offered a deal with investigators that would have required him to plead guilty to perjury. – READ MORE