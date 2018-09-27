Jeremy Piven Goes Berserk After Sex Jokes Bomb at Domestic Violence Event: ‘F*ck You All’

Appearing before the 9th annual Face Forward fundraising gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Piven reportedly launched into a series of tirades filled with “nonsensical” and “offensive material,” offending the crowd, including attendees who were “scarred mentally and physically by acid attacks.”

“During his brief stage appearances the star told jokes about sex acts, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian, rehearsing vulgar acting material with his mother and complaining about his niece. However the star, most famous for his role as Ari Gold on the hit show Entourage, was not happy that his material was greeted with very little laughter,” the Daily Mail reported.

Frustrated by the chilly reception, Jeremy Piven is said to have shouted, “This is a tough room by the way. Tough room. Oh I knew it. I knew it. I just decided I’m doing a two-hour set because you’re not giving me love. So f*ck you all!”

According to the British paper, it took all but “seconds” before the actor, embroiled in his own #MeToo scandal, lost the audience with his crude routine.

“Met a guy today who said, ‘Bro I’m a big fan. I’m a douche bag because of you. Do they do this to all actors you guys?” Piven began. “Do they go up to the great Bryan Cranston, Walter White, and do say ‘I sell meth and kill people because of you?’ No they don’t. ‘Do they go up to Kim Kardashian and say, ‘I do absolutely nothing because of you?’ Do they go up to Justin Bieber and do they say, ‘I’m a lesbian because of you.’” – READ MORE