‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek mocks contestants over their lack of football knowledge (VIDEO)

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, Thursday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” tried to bring some football knowledge to the screen. However, much to the surprise of host Alex Trebek, none of the contestants were having it.

The trio saved the “Football” category until there was literally nothing else left on the board. Unfortunately, not a single person was able to even buzz in with an educated guess for any of the five questions. The otherwise brilliant contestants were apparently ignorant to questions like what an option play is, who Tom Landry coached, what a fair catch is, what offsetting penalties are or which defensive line took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls?

Nothing makes me smile more than watching these poor Jeopardy contestants flop while trying to answer sports questions — specifically football questions for the Super Bowl #SuperBowl52 pic.twitter.com/YJmBfanfbn — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) February 1, 2018

While the audience got a few laughs out of the deafening silence that followed each question, host Trebek was the true star of the moment.

“I can tell you guys are big football fans,” he said after they drew a blank on the first question. “Do you think we should go to commercial?” – READ MORE

Officials are calling this the “worst flu season in a decade” — and it may even affect this year’s Super Bowl outcome.

According to 247 Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles are in crisis mode due to a flu bug that followed them all the way to Minneapolis, putting as many as three players out of commission.

“Ronald Darby missed Thursday’s media session due to illness,” 247 Sports reported, “along with Timmy Jernigan.”

Outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks also caught the flu this week but was fortunately able to attend the team’s final media session before the big game on Sunday.

As to what NFL fans should expect to see happen in Minneapolis on Sunday, if Eagles lose due to the flu, a new Deflategate-sized conspiracy could be in order. Just blame “Flugate” on Tom Brady. – READ MORE