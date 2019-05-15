Jennifer Palmieri Advising White Male 2020 Candidate Weeks After Bashing White Male 2020 Candidates

Former Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri is advising the campaign of a white male candidate, despite previously pooh-poohing the notion of a white male candidate.

The Hill reported Monday that Palmieri is helping the campaign of Montana Governor Steve Bullock behind the scenes “as an informal adviser.” Palmieri has not confirmed the report, but a day earlier had liked several Bullock videos on Twitter and tweeted out that “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know whole Bullock family, & they are all really great & talented people.”

But during an April 24 MSNBC appearance, Palmieri complained about polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the lead, saying “It’s something to see the top of the polls being led by three white men.” – READ MORE