Jennifer Lawrence says she will take break from acting to ‘fix our democracy’

Jennifer Lawrence is set to take a break from acting.

“Hunger Games” star Lawrence revealed her plans while promoting her latest movie “Red Sparrow,” sharing with Entertainment Tonight her ambitions to “fix” democracy in America while she takes a Hollywood hiatus.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” Lawrence outlined. “I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of (anti-corruption organization) Represent.US… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan (politics). It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

Her decision isn’t out of the ordinary for the Oscar winner, who has taken more of a political standpoint in recent years. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *