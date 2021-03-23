Jen Psaki Refuses To Deny That Biden Saw Doctor After Falling On Stairs (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to deny Monday that President Joe Biden saw a doctor after falling three times on the stairs as he boarded Air Force One last week.

“He’s 100% fine,” Psaki replied to a question regarding whether Biden is “doing okay” following his stumble. “I don’t know if you’ve been up those steps. They’re a little tricky sometimes, but he’s doing great.”

Asked whether Biden had to see a doctor because of it, Psaki looked up and said, “Um, I’m not aware of that being required. There’s of course a doctor who travels with the president, any president of the United States. But, um, I’m not aware of it needing, uh, actual extensive medical attention.”

Jen Psaki is refusing to say whether or not Joe Biden saw a doctor after falling 3 times trying to climb a set of stairs pic.twitter.com/SczBQwhlYQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

When another reporter pressed Psaki to clarify if the answer to the question was “no,” she said, “Was it no? Well, I’m not trying to be, there’s a doctor who travels with him. He was walking around as you all saw by the end of the day. So I’m trying to be completely transparent. He’s absolutely fine, as he was on Friday, was this weekend. He spent the weekend at Camp David.” – READ MORE

