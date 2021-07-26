Jen Psaki Hiding White House Coronavirus Numbers: ‘Why Do You Need to Have That Information?’

President Joe Biden’s administration refused Friday to release the numbers of White House staff who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued the information was not relevant, as the staffers were vaccinated and experienced breakthrough infections and experienced asymptomatic or mild symptoms.

“We’re in a very different place than we were six or seven months ago,” she said, downplaying the need to release the information.

When pressed by a reporter why the White House would not release the numbers, Psaki replied, “Why do you need to have that information?”

The reporter noted the information should be released in the interests of the public and for the sake of transparency.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --