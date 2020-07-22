Jemele Hill says all Trump voters are racists, and there’s ‘no wiggle room.’ Her mother voted for Trump.

Writer and podcast host Jemele Hill said everyone who votes for President Donald Trump is a racist, leading many people to remind her that her own mother voted for Trump in 2016.

If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2020

On Sunday morning, Hill tweeted a perfectly clear message that, regardless or race or reason, if you vote for Trump, you’re a racist.

“If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room,” Hill wrote.

yes, my mother voted for trump. she’s been voting republican since post bill clinton — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 19, 2017

Her tweet appeared to have come after Hill watched Fox News’ Chris Wallace interview the president, as she wrote just a few minutes earlier, “Fox News truly doesn’t deserve Chris Wallace.” – READ MORE

