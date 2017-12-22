Politics Sports
Jemele Hill Just Double-Downed On Her Comments Against Trump Again
Jemele Hill just won’t let her comments against Donald Trump die down.
The ESPN host called Trump a “white supremacist” in a series of tweets in September commenting on the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville. Now, months afterwards, she’s still not backing down and claimed that calling the President of the United States a white supremacist is like calling “water… wet.”
Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
“I thought everybody knew; I thought, you know, I was saying water was wet,” Hill said on Arian Foster’s “Now What?” podcast on Wednesday. “I didn’t think I was saying anything that was shocking.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Jemele Hill just won't let her comments against Donald Trump die down. The ESPN host called Trump a "white supremacist" in a series of tweets in September commenting on the white supremacist rally