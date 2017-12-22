True Pundit

Politics Sports

Jemele Hill Just Double-Downed On Her Comments Against Trump Again

Posted on by
Share:

Jemele Hill just won’t let her comments against Donald Trump die down.

The ESPN host called Trump a “white supremacist” in a series of tweets in September commenting on the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville. Now, months afterwards, she’s still not backing down and claimed that calling the President of the United States a white supremacist is like calling “water… wet.”

“I thought everybody knew; I thought, you know, I was saying water was wet,” Hill said on Arian Foster’s “Now What?” podcast on Wednesday. “I didn’t think I was saying anything that was shocking.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Jemele Hill Just Double-Downed On Her Comments Against Trump Again
Jemele Hill Just Double-Downed On Her Comments Against Trump Again

Jemele Hill just won't let her comments against Donald Trump die down. The ESPN host called Trump a "white supremacist" in a series of tweets in September commenting on the white supremacist rally
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: