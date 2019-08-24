Jeffrey Epstein’s Taste in Art, Music, and Books Seems Pretty Twisted in Hindsight

The accused child sex trafficker’s predilection for erotic decor and books might not have captured anyone’s attention — were he not an accused child sex trafficker (and a registered sex offender as a result of similar offenses in the early aughts). He reportedly held onto photographs of naked, young girls well after he was made to register. A disturbing painting of a roaring tiger curled up next to a young woman, wearing a wedding ring, also graced the walls of his estate in New Mexico, according to Fox News.

Then there’s the book “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude,” which the 66-year-old financier ordered off Amazon.com for delivery to the same Palm Beach, Florida, mansion where he allegedly also flew in young girls to abuse.

Epstein once decorated a chess board in the townhouse with custom figurines modeled off his staffers, many of whom were women, according to the New York Times. And he hung a life-size female doll from the chandelier.

(…)

Police found something else at Epstein’s Palm Beach home: Amazon receipts, tossed in the garbage, for books on sex slavery and dominant-submissive relationships. Epstein bought the books in 2005, shortly before the search warrant was executed, according to court documents.

The books include “Training With Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners.” All of the books are about sexual submission as a kink.

(…)

But his music taste, in hindsight, strikes an uncomfortable chord. Epstein liked rock songs like Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” and an Oscar Peterson rendition of “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” a song about a girl’s devotion to her father over her lover, according to on Spotify playlists found by Business Insider.

He also created two playlists exclusively for traveling to and from Paris aboard his private jet, aptly dubbed “paris flight and paris_return.” Those playlists feature a mixture of jazz and classic rock, according to Business Insider.

He also saved a comedy album from Louis C.K. and a version of "Before You Accuse Me" by Eric Clapton, according to Business Insider.