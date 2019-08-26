Jeffrey Epstein’s social media accounts are as gross as you’d expect

Every now and then, Jeffrey Epstein offered a winking reference to the well-known allegations against him. After his jail stint in 2008, for example, the moneyed sex offender commissioned a mural depicting him in prison garb. “I had this painted,” he told a visitorwho encountered the mural at his Manhattan mansion, “because there is always the possibility that could be me again.”

The contents of Epstein’s public Spotify account, recently identified by Business Insider, gesture in a similar direction. They illustrate a wildly varied taste in music, from Beethoven to Elton John and Pitbull to Celine Dion. They also suggest a preference for hard-rock songs from the 1970s that emphasized male sexual conquest, as well as the odd song about sexual attraction between children and adults — Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” and an Oscar Peterson performance of “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.”

Meanwhile, a Pinterest page includes a painting of Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up and leads a young girl and her siblings out of their home.

Business Insider found three of Epstein’s online accounts after reviewing his correspondence with the Florida probation officers who supervised his release in 2009 after serving 13 months in jail on charges that included soliciting a minor for prostitution. The correspondence indicates Epstein had an email address with the username “jeevacation” — a combination of his initials, J.E.E., and “vacation.”

Business Insider found profiles with the same username on Twitter,Pinterest, and Spotify. The profiles on Twitter and Pinterest bear the name Jeffrey Epstein. The Spotify account lacks his full name, but his followers on the music platform include accounts that appear to belong to women in his social network.

A lawyer for Epstein, contacted before the jailed multimillionaire's suicide earlier this month, did not respond to a request for comment.