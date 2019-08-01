Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking trial tentatively scheduled for next year

The pursuit of justice for women who have accused millionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them will have to wait at least another year.

Attorneys for Epstein cast aside their client’s right to a speedy trial on Wednesday after federal prosecutors said they plan to submit a staggering one million pages in discovery in the sex-trafficking case.

During a hearing in Manhattan federal court, Judge Richard Berman tentatively planned for a trial in the summer or fall of 2020, and a prosecutor said the proceedings are expected to last four to six weeks.

“Thirteen months sounds like the amount of time that we would ordinarily need to prepare a case of this magnitude and scope,” Epstein’s attorney Martin Weinberg said in court. “We need time to review a million pages of discovery.”

During the hearing, there was no mention of a July 23 incident at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan in which sources told ABC News that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted. – READ MORE