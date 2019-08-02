Jeffrey Epstein’s long-shot bid to get bail for child sex traffic case just got tougher because of new appeals court decision

The long-shot effort by Jeffrey Epstein, an accused sex trafficker, to win release from jail on bail by promising to personally pay for security to monitor him got even tougher Thursday with a new federal appeals court decision, which blasted such cushy arrangements in most cases.

The ruling in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals “expressly” bars a “two-tier bail system” in which “wealthy defendants are released to self-funded private jails” while “defendants of lesser means are detained pending trial.”

“Such a two‐tiered system would ‘foster inequity and unequal treatment in favor of a very small cohort of criminal defendants who are extremely wealthy,’ ” the ruling by a three-judge appeals panel said.

The decision upholding a bail denial came in a criminal case in Brooklyn, New York, federal court that is unrelated to the case of Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

But the ruling came a week after Epstein filed his own appeal to the 2nd Circuit after a Manhattan federal judge denied his request to be released on bail of upward of $100 million. Epstein's lawyers had told that judge he would be willing to pay for security guards to make sure he complied with a release into home confinement.