Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers: He had a doctored passport to ward off hijackers, terrorists

Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers offered an unusual explanation for a passport found in his home with his photo and a different name on it, saying he obtained the travel document years ago to ward off “kidnappers, hijackers and terrorists.”

“The passport was for personal protection in the event of travel to dangerous areas, only to be presented to potential kidnappers, hijackers or terrorists should violent episodes occur,” his lawyers wrote in court papers Tuesday, saying that Epstein’s Jewish faith and ample finances made him a target in the Middle East.

Federal prosecutors revealed the existence of the passport at a Monday bail hearing, arguing that it demonstrated Epstein was a flight risk and should remain behind bars. The prosecutors said the expired passport was issued in the 1980s and indicated that Epstein was living in Saudi Arabia.

In the court papers filed Tuesday, Epstein’s lawyers said the travel document came from Austria and had expired 32 years ago.

“The government offers nothing to suggest — and certainly no evidence — that Epstein ever used it,” his lawyers said. “In any case, Epstein — an affluent member of the Jewish faith — acquired the passport in the 1980s, when hijackings were prevalent, in connection to Middle East travel.”

Epstein, 66, is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted on charges of operating a sex trafficking ring and preying on underage girls as young as 14. He has pleaded not guilty. – READ MORE