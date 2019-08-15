Jeffrey Epstein’s Lady Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at LA Burger Joint reading “The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives”

Jeffrey Epstein’s gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t holed up in her British manor or summering on the Massachusetts coast.

The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — at a fast food joint in Los Angeles.

Maxwell, 57, alleged madam to the multi-millionaire Epstein, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out on Monday while reading, “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.”

Maxwell — who was sitting alone with a pet pooch — was surprised she was located and told an onlooker:

“Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!”

Maxwell, who is accused in court papers of providing sex slaves for Epstein and even engaging in threesomes with the financier and underage girls, had not been pictured in public since 2016.