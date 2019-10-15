Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle Ghislaine Maxwell and Jean-Luc Brunel traced to Brazil

The prosecution of the disgraced billionaire might be over, but global investigations into his inner circle of alleged enablers are only just beginning.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s friendship with Epstein goes back years, she was reportedly his girlfriend at one point. It’s also claimed she played a significant part in the recruitment of girls and young women.

Jean-Luc Brunel ran successful French model agencies with high profile names on his books. It’s alleged he also procured women for Epstein.

The pair haven’t been seen since Epstein killed himself on 10 August, while facing trial for sex trafficking.

They’ve gone to ground, but Sky News understands they’ve recently been in the Brazilian riviera.

Information gathered by a former US police officer, who was not paid or commissioned by Sky News, shows that Brunel's phone was traced to the Infinity Blue Resort and Spa in Santa Catarina. It is an upmarket holiday area popular with wealthy tourists.