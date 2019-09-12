Jeffrey Epstein’s First-Known Accuser Says He Posed as Victoria’s Secret Recruiter

Model and actress Alicia Arden, Jeffrey Epstein‘s first-known accuser, is returning to the luxury hotel where she says the late financier and convicted sex offender assaulted her.

Arden was accompanied by Inside Edition Correspondent Victoria Recano as she walked through the Santa Monica, California, hotel.

“Very creepy actually and a little upsetting,” Arden told Inside Edition.

Arden says she first met Epstein, who died in jail last month, two decades ago. At the time, she was a lingerie model and had also appeared on “Baywatch.” She says he told her he was a recruiter for Victoria’s Secret and seemed interested in hiring her.

"He called me, he liked my pictures. He said, 'I will be out in California on this date and I will have my assistant, my secretary call you,'" she said.