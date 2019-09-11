Jeffrey Epstein’s final mugshot revealed

Newly released documents show Jeffrey Epstein’s final mugshot — and reveal that he had “suicidal tendencies” and “mental concerns” before his jailhouse suicide.

The 66-year-old convicted pedophile looks haggard and is balding in the mugshot taken in July, when he was nabbed on federal sex-trafficking conspiracy charges.

The photo is among dozens of documents released by the Department of Justice and US Marshals Service as part of a Freedom of Information Act request, according to MuckRock.com, a website that publishes FOIA requests.

A custody and detention report by the marshals shows the financier — who was listed as a self-employed banker — was deemed to have “mental concerns” and “suicidal tendencies” following his July 8 arrest.

Meanwhile, an air traffic controller told investigators in July that she had witnessed Epstein getting off his private plane “two specific times” with girls “who appeared to be” 11 to 12 years old, according to the documents. – READ MORE