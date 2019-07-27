Jeffrey Epstein’s business relationship with Victoria’s Secret owner Leslie Wexner was far deeper than the CEO let on

Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, say it’s investigating the business relationship between its CEO, Les Wexner, and Jeffrey Epstein.

A new report in the New York Times shows the pair had a closer relationship than Epstein acting as Wexner’s personal money manager.

Epstein, a longtime associate of Wexner’s, is accused of running a sex-trafficking enterprise, in which he paid girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Prosecutors say he used employees and associates to lure the girls to his residences, and then paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wexner has not been implicated in Epstein’s alleged crimes in any way. When Epstein was arrested earlier this month, Wexner told L Brand employees that he denied knowledge of the illegal activity of which Epstein stands accused. Wexner didn’t respond to CNN’s request for comment about the Times’ story.

Epstein’s lawyer’s didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about the Times’ story.

The Times said Epstein had “an unusually strong hold” on Wexner, including giving Epstein “sweeping powers over his finances, philanthropy and private life.” The once-strong relationship between the two men provoked questions from Wexner’s friends and has been reignited following the arrest of Epstein. – READ MORE

