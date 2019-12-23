Jeffrey Epstein’s brother fears his ‘life may also be in danger’

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother fears that his “life may also be in danger” if the convicted pedophile was the victim of homicide, according to a private pathologist hired to look into the mysterious death.

Dr. Michael Baden said that the disgraced financier’s younger brother, Mark Epstein, has concerns about his own safety after his brother’s hanging death.

“Mark, the brother, his concern is that he wants to know if it’s suicide, or if it’s homicide. Because, if it’s homicide, then his life may also be in danger,” Baden told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday on AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled the death a suicide after Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August.

But Mark Epstein hired Baden, who served as the New York City’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s, to oversee the autopsy — and Baden has insisted that three bone fractures in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck “points toward homicide rather than suicide.” – READ MORE