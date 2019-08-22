Jeffrey Epstein’s body reportedly sealed in unmarked crypt alongside his family

Jeffrey Epstein’s body has reportedly been laid to rest in an exclusive, leafy memorial chapel in Florida, after his remains were snuck in via mini-van on the Sabbath.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Epstein, the high-risk, registered sex offender, who took his own life after being jailed on international child sex trafficking charges, has had his remains placed in a crypt next to his deceased parents.

The memorial stone remains unmarked, with Epstein’s final remaining next of kin, believed to have picked up his body earlier this month telling reporters the gravesite’s location was “nobody’s f***ing business”.

Next to Epstein’s unmarked remains are the names of numerous other deceased Jewish people, who have now been laid to rest next to one of contemporary history’s most notorious and hated figures. – READ MORE