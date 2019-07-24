Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madam Was Reportedly ‘Close’ to Bill Clinton

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s friend, former partner and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was reportedly “very close” to Bill Clinton, who recently went on the record through a spokesman to say he “knows nothing” about Epstein’s crimes.

A Politico report from Sunday about the Maxwell-Clinton connection cited a number of anonymous individuals. One of those said to be familiar with the situation claimed that the British socialite Maxwell was not only “incredibly close” to Chelsea Clinton, but also “had her own relationship with Bill Clinton and was very close to him”:

Maxwell first grew close with the Clintons after Bill Clinton left office, vacationing on a yacht with Chelsea Clinton in 2009, attending her wedding in 2010, and participating in the Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, years after her name first emerged in accounts of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse.

Bill Clinton has admitted only to taking four trips on Epstein's plane–dubbed the "Lolita Express"– in 2002 and 2003, saying he was surrounded by a secret service detail the entire time. He also said that his meetings with Epstein were brief and infrequent.