Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madam Reportedly Attended Retreat Hosted By Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time acquaintance and alleged recruiter for sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly attended a retreat hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2018.

Following Epstein’s arrest earlier this year, Maxwell’s role in his crimes came into focus, as many victims claimed she recruited and groomed for Epstein and his many co-conspirators.

Vice broke the news Friday based on off testimony from two anonymous attendees of the same retreat. As described by the outlet, these “Campfire” retreats are hosted by Amazon and Bezos every year, allowing high-profile figures from the worlds of literature and entertainment to mingle, with the goings-on of each event being kept intensely private.

Maxwell is reported to have attended three of the retreats.

In 2011, Epstein reportedly attended another highly secretive dinner in California where Bezos and numerous other tech industry heavy-hitters, such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin, were also in attendance.

There have been no comments on the story from both Amazon and Blue Space, a space travel company that Bezos also operates. – READ MORE