Jeffrey Epstein ‘Would Never Have Killed Himself,’ Says Eric Weinstein

The death of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was ruled a suicide by New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson , but there are still doubts around this explanation. Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden suggested that the injuries on Epstein’s larynx and left hyoid bone are more consistent with homicidal strangulation. Now, the disgraced financier’s brother, Mark, is attempting to have Epstein’s forensic files released and examined via an independent investigation.

Eric Weinstein, a Podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital, who previously claimed Epstein had an “enormous secretive office” in Midtown Manhattan, recently shared his thoughts on Epstein’s suicide via Twitter.

“The Jeffrey Epstein I met would NEVER have killed himself. Lots of folks met him. His was a bizarre personality: find me anyone he met who found that personality compatible with a simple suicide. If JE just hung himself, then the person we met was a character played by an actor.”

Weinstein previously claimed to have dropped off trading materials at Epstein’s purported secret office in 2004, before the 2005 Palm Beach investigation into the financier’s activities began.