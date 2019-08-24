Jeffrey Epstein was MURDERED, claims victims’ lawyer after ‘receiving new information from prison source’

A LAWYER for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims says he has obtained new information that suggests the billionaire paedo did NOT commit suicide but was murdered.

Spencer Kuvin, who accurately predicted that shamed financier would not last until his trial, told Sun Online he had been contacted by an anonymous prison worker who claimed it was “highly unlikely” the perv killed himself.

The former pal of Prince Andrew’s was found unresponsive in his jail cellwhile awaiting trial on child sex charges on August 10 at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

The 66-year-old reportedly had a sheet tied around his neck when he was found and the medical examiner later announced he had died by suicide.

The prison source told Kuvin “every square inch” of the cells where Epstein was kept were covered by CCTV so there should have been a comprehensive video account of exactly what happened to Epstein.

Kuvin said: “I received a call from a supervisor at the MCC, which is the jail that Mr Epstein was held. – read more