Jeffrey Epstein was given three 12-year-old French girls as a birthday gift according to victim’s chilling claims

JEFFREY Epstein once had three 12-year-old girls flown in from France for sex as a sick birthday present, explosive court documents claim.

The allegations were part of a Florida civil suit which was seeking to overturn the paedo’s 2008 plea bargain which saw him serve only 13 months in prison after having sex with a minor.

The explosive claims were made by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was forced into being a “sex slave” by Epstein – who killed himself this monthwhile awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges.

According to Guiffre, 12-year-old children, from poor families, were flown in and molested by Epstein, reports The Telegraph.

They were then taken back to France the following day, she alleges.

She said: “The worst one that I heard from his own mouth was this pretty 12 year old girls he had flown in for his birthday.

“It was a surprise birthday gift from one of his friends and they were from France. I did see them, I did meet them.

“Jeffrey bragged afterwards after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out.”

The Daily Beast reported that there were three children, all aged 12, who were flown in for the alleged sex abuse. – READ MORE