JEFFREY EPSTEIN WANTED TO HAVE HIS PENIS FROZEN AND “BROUGHT BACK TO LIFE IN THE FUTURE”

We’ve finally gotten to the arc of the Jeffrey Epsteinnarrative in which we learn the accused sex trafficker reportedly spent years telling scientists about his dream to “seed” the human race with his DNA and, separately, to have his brain and penis cryogenically frozen and brought back to life at a future time and place.

(…)

According to reporters James B. Stewart, Matthew Goldstein, and Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Epstein’s hope to spread his “seed” across the human race was in keeping with his “longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism,” or the science of “improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence.” Or what several decades ago would’ve been called eugenics, the practice of controlled breeding favored by Nazis. It also wasn’t his only, uh, unorthodox dream:

One adherent of transhumanism said that he and Mr. Epstein discussed the financier’s interest in cryonics, an unproven science in which people’s bodies are frozen to be brought back to life in the future. Mr. Epstein told this person that he wanted his head and penis to be frozen.

Per the Times, there is no evidence that Epstein’s plans to populate the earth with Little Jeffrey Epsteins came to fruition, which we can probably all agree is for the good of humanity. Hopefully, too, someone will have the good sense to make sure he’s not allowed to have any part of his body cryogenically frozen, lest it come back to haunt us in subsequent decades. – READ MORE