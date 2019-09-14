Jeffrey Epstein victim tried to swim across shark-infested waters to escape ‘Paedo Island’ after being ‘raped three times’

A VICTIM of shamed tycoon Jeffrey Epstein has told how she tried to swim across shark-infested waters to escape his notorious “Paedo Island”.

Desperate Sarah Ransome claimed she made her dramatic escape bid after she was suffering multiple rapes on Little St James in the Caribbean.

“I had been raped three times that day,” she said. “A shark would have been my best friend at that point. I didn’t even think about it – it was just, get me away.”

Ms Ransome told how she jumped on a quad bike to get away and planned to drive to a beach to swim to the safety of nearby St Thomas.

However, she told the Telegraph she was spotted by Epstein’s security cameras and intercepted in a bid to get her to return to Epstein’s luxury home.

In 2017, she filed a lawsuit against Epstein, his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, and three others, claiming she was trafficked for sex over a period of seven months.

Ms Maxwell denied the allegations and applied for a Motion to Dismiss the Claim.

The case was eventually settled out of court. – READ MORE