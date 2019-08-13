Jeffrey Epstein told a reporter he saw Silicon Valley notables doing drugs and ‘arranging for sex’

effrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in jail on Saturday, told a reporter last year he had dirt on some of Silicon Valley’s elite.

The stereotypical tech entrepreneur is a nerdy guy who works all the time. But according Epstein, the truth was much different, The New York Times’ James B. Stewart said in a report on Monday. Epstein said he had seen prominent tech figures doing drugs and “arranging for sex,” according to the article.

“They were hedonistic and regular users of recreational drugs,” Stewart reported, paraphrasing Epstein.

Stewart doesn’t name any particular people whom Epstein said he witnessed doing illicit or hedonistic things.

The article focuses on Epstein’s claim that he was asked by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to help him find a new chairman for the electric-car company. Epstein told Stewart that Musk had authorized him to help find a new chairman after Musk got in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year over an ill-advised tweet about having “funding secured” for the company to go private. – READ MORE