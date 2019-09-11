Jeffrey Epstein staffers posted photos with a slew of celebrities

No matter how hard Prince Andrew tries to distance himself from his old pal, Jeffrey Epstein keeps coming back to haunt him.

The most recent link between the British royal, 59, and the late multimillionaire pedophile is another photo — this time from one of the housekeepers at Epstein’s tony Upper East Side town house.

Jun-Lyn Fontanilla posted a series of undated pictures on Facebook, including one of a much-younger Andrew posing with her and her husband Jojo, who also worked for Epstein.

Another image appears to be taken inside the mansion, and shows Andrew’s ex-wife, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, with her arms around the housekeeper. And one of Ferguson outside, beaming next to Jojo.

The eyebrow-raising images emerged after reports last week that Epstein had attended the 18th birthday of Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice — just days before he was arrested on child-prostitution charges in 2006. – READ MORE