Jeffrey Epstein signed will just two days before ‘suicide’; Tax Loophole May Prevent Feds from Getting His Cash

Jeffrey Epstein’s will has been filed in the US Virgin Islands, and it shows that he signed it Aug. 8 — two days before he hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell, according to court papers exclusively obtained by The Post on Monday.

And the Justice Department could be left out in the cold if Epstein’s money and properties are transferred absent any DOJ filings that would prevent liquidating his assets.

The race is on as the FEDs certainly want Epstein’s money.

The multimillionaire convicted pedophile was worth $577,672,654, or about $18 million more than he previously stated in court papers while futilely trying to land bail on federal sex-trafficking charges, the new documents show.

The former hedge-fund manager put all of his holdings in a trust, called The 1953 Trust in court papers, after the year he was born.

“It’s pretty boiler-plate — it’s what we call a ‘pour-over will,’ which means everything pours over to a trust,” a city estate lawyer told The Post. “It’s done that way for privacy reasons.

“What is more unusual is the date, the fact that all of this was done just days before he died,’’ said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

The new legal documents note, “Petitioners are investigating potential debts and claims of the Estate and at this time they are unknown.’’

Cash: $56,547,773

Fixed income: $14,304,679

Equities: $112,679,138

Hedge funds and private equity: $194,986,301

Properties including: 9 E. 71st St., Manhattan, worth $55,931,000; 49 Zorro Ranch Road, Stanley, NM, $17,246,208; 358 El Brillo Way, Palm Beach, Fla., $12,380,209; 22 Avenue Foch, Paris, France, $8,672,823; Great St. James Island in the Virgin Islands, $22,498,600, and Little St. James Island, also there, $63,874,223.

