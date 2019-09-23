Jeffrey Epstein reportedly paid doctors to medicate ‘sex slaves’

Victims of multimillionaire pedophile Jeffery Epstein said he paid doctors and psychiatrists to prescribe them tranquilizers and anti-depressants, a report said Friday.

Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited by Epstein at the age of 16, told the Miami Herald that doctors prescribed her Xanax for the three years she was abused by him.

The financier provided medical care for his “sex slaves,” using his recommended doctors.

“There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynecologist visits. There were dentists who whitened our teeth,” she told the newspaper.

“There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?” she added.

Sarah Ransome, who was 22 when she was trafficked by Epstein from her native South Africa, said she was taken to a psychiatrist and prescribed Lithium when she was on the verge of a mental breakdown.