Jeffrey Epstein Moved Freely in Hollywood Circles Even After 2008 Conviction

The billionaire, arrested July 6 for sex trafficking of minors, attended high-profile events like the ‘Batman v Superman’ premiere and frequented Oscar season parties even as the #MeToo movement took down other powerful figures.

On March 20, 2016, guests at Warner Bros.’ Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere in New York began whispering about one man mingling among the A-list crowd. No, it wasn’t the film’s Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill, or Affleck’s hulking bodyguard, who almost knocked over the studio’s former marketing head Sue Kroll as the VIP area became too crowded.

The surprised looks were aimed at Jeffrey Epstein, who was being introduced to guests by New York society doyenne Peggy Siegal. When a Warners executive was asked at the time how a highly recognizable level-three registered sex offender landed the hottest ticket in town, the executive offered no comment.

As Epstein’s July 6 arrest for sex trafficking of minors in New York and Florida dominates headlines, news outlets have focused on the billionaire’s ties to powerful government officials, including presidents Clinton and Trump. Equally troubling are Epstein’s long-cultivated relationships within Hollywood and New York media circles, where he moved with ease well after his high-profile 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14. – READ MORE