Jeffrey Epstein met with Bill Gates to discuss philanthropy after he was jailed for sex crimes: report

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein met with Microsoft founder Bill Gates more than once after serving time in jail for soliciting an underage prostitute — to discuss ways to increase philanthropic spending, according to a new report.

At least one meeting between the pair occurred in New York in 2013, when Gates was still Microsoft’s chairman, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC Wednesday. It was unclear whether the two men spoke on the phone.

The discussions occurred years after the millionaire money manager spent 13 months behind bars on a charge of soliciting an underage prostitute in Florida, according to the report. He was sentenced in Palm Beach County in 2008.

Although the sources told CNBC they did not know exactly what Gates and Epstein discussed, the meetings focused on “growing philanthropy” on a broader scale — and other philanthropic leaders were present, they said.

After the New York meeting, Gates flew on one of Epstein’s planes to meet with his family in Palm Beach, the sources told the network. He did not, however, fly on the so-called “Lolita Express,” which Epstein allegedly used to transport underage girls to his home in the Virgin Islands, according to the report. – read more