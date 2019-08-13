Jeffrey Epstein listed 301 Brit associates including Mick Jagger and Tony Blair in pervert’s ‘little black book’ found by FBI

JEFFREY Epstein listed 301 British associates in a “little black book” of society figures uncovered by the FBI, it was revealed last night.

Among the contacts were celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Tony Blair and Richard Branson – as well as lords and ladies.

There were more than 1,000 numbers and dozens of email addresses between the Brits named in the book belonging to Prince Andrew’s pervert pal, the Mirror reported.

New Labour grandee Lord Peter Mandelson – who has 10 numbers, including one marked “direct line” one for “home” and another for “country home” – is also listed.

Prince Andrew has 16 numbers to his name – including a mobile and lines for Balmoral and Sandringham palaces, where he had visited the royal. – READ MORE