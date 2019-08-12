Jeffrey Epstein kept ‘meticulously detailed’ diaries which could come back to haunt his powerful pals

JEFFREY Epstein kept “meticulously detailed” diaries of his friendships which could come back to haunt his powerful pals, reports claim.

(…)

A source has since claimed Epstein forged relationships with the rich and famous because it brought him “protection”.

“He kept a diary in meticulous detail in case he ever needed it,” the insider told the Mirror.

“One former congressman said there are a lot of people ‘breathing a huge sigh of relief’ now Jeff is dead.

“They should hold their breath for a long time to come. It ain’t over.” – READ MORE