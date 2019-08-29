Jeffrey Epstein ‘is a coward’ whose jail suicide ‘robbed’ victims of their day in court, accuser says

A woman who said Tuesday that she was sexually victimized by wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein called him “a coward” for a jailhouse suicide that “robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court” to confront him for his alleged crimes.

“Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused me for years,” the woman, Courtney Wild, said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan during a hearing called for prosecutors to formally dismiss the case against the former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton as a result of his death earlier in August.

“I feel very angry and sad and justice has never been served in this case,” said Wild, one of nearly two dozen Epstein accusers who were heard by the court.

“Jeffrey Epstein robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court to confront him one by one and for that he is a coward,” she said.

But one accuser, who did not give her name, said, "I cannot say I am pleased he committed suicide but I am happy he will never have the opportunity to hurt anyone else."