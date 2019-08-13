Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself with prison bedsheet: source

Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his lower Manhattan jail cell with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck and secured to the top of a bunk bed, The Post has learned.

The convicted pedophile, who was 6 feet tall, apparently killed himself by kneeling toward the floor and strangling himself with the makeshift noose, law enforcement sources said Monday. He hadn’t been checked on for several hours, sources said.

Epstein was “unresponsive” when he was discovered in his cell at the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, the federal Bureau of Prisons has said.

Staffers attempted to revive him and he was taken to an infirmary inside the lockup, then transported by ambulance to the NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.