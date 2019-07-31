Jeffrey Epstein got court documents claiming he raped 15-year-old girl day before he was injured in jail cell

A day before Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, was found mysteriously injured in his jail cell, the wealthy financier was served legal documents detailing a woman’s claims that he raped her in his New York City mansion when she was just 15 years old.

The accuser, Jennifer Araoz, plans to sue Epstein next month for claims of sexual assault, battery and rape, which she alleges he started committing when she was a New York high school student in 2001, according to a court filing earlier this month.

But first, Araoz is asking a judge to order Epstein to submit to a deposition, where he can be asked by Araoz’s lawyers the identity of a female “recruiter”who allegedly conspired with him to identify her “as a potential sexual abuse victim” and “facilitated the grooming” of Araoz.

"Upon identification of the recruiter, she will be added as a defendant to" Araoz's planned suit against Epstein, the filing says. "Further, the recruiter possesses critical evidence of sexual assault claims."