Jeffrey Epstein Florida mansion police video shows massage tables allegedly used for sex acts with minors

Video of a 2005 police raid of Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion shows the massage tables officials say the convicted sex offender used in his twisted trysts with minors.

The video shows at least two massage tables, one on each floor of the home, as well as what appear to be two more tables in the pool house. The video also showed the house was partially decorated with illicit photos and imagery of young women, Fox News reported Thursday.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEAD: TIMELINE OF SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AND RELATED LEGAL CASES

VIDEO FROM RAID ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S PALM BEACH MANSION SHOWED NUDE IMAGES OF YOUNG WOMEN

A green massage table was found on the second floor, leaning against a wall under framed photos of Epstein, who was accused of molesting dozens of girls at the mansion.

According to the affidavit and application for a search warrant, in March 2005 a 14-year-old girl told a detective that a woman who worked for Epstein brought her to his Palm Beach home in February and told her to come upstairs. – READ MORE