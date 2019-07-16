Jeffrey Epstein finances revealed: Here’s how much he says he’s worth

Jeffrey Epstein has a ton of cash on hand — but the accused child sex trafficker has even more more money tied up in hedge funds, private equity plays and real estate, a newly unsealed court document reveals.

The document, filed by Epstein’s criminal defense lawyers and unsealed Monday, shows that the financier and registered sex offender is worth an estimated $559,120,954.

The filing was made last week as Epstein, 66, seeks release on bail following charges that he trafficked underage girls so they could visit his Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, mansions, where he allegedly sexually abused them.

Epstein’s lawyer told Berman he was authorized to consent to a bail package with strict conditions in the amount of up to $100 million.

Read: Financial Disclosure Form filed by Jeffrey Epstein’s defense lawyers

A big chunk of Epstein's assets, roughly $195 million worth, is in hedge fund investments and private equity, according to the financial disclosure in Manhattan federal court.