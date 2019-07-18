Jeffrey Epstein Deemed ‘Extraordinary’ Flight Risk As Judge Weighs Bail

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) – A U.S. prosecutor on Monday said Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier charged with sex trafficking underage girls, poses an “extraordinary risk of flight” and danger to the community and must remain in jail until his trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who is considering whether Epstein should remain in jail or be allowed to live under house arrest at his mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said in court that he would probably announce his bail decision on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Berman said he needed more time to absorb the case and listen to people at Monday’s hearing in federal court in Manhattan who say they are among Epstein’s victims and oppose bail.

Epstein, 66, is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a fortress-like jail that has been criticized by inmates and lawyers for harsh conditions.

Epstein, once known for socializing with politicians and royalty, is accused of arranging for girls under the age of 18 to perform nude "massages" and other sex acts, and of paying some girls to recruit others, from at least 2002 to 2005.