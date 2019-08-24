Jeffrey Epstein coerced ‘sex slave’ into marrying one of his recruiters: suit

Jeffrey Epstein forced one of his alleged sex slaves into marrying another woman — by promising to foot a $20,000 bill for the victim’s much-needed medical surgery, according to a new lawsuit.

The victim, only identified as Katlyn Doe, was just 17 when she first met Epstein in 2007 and spent the next seven years traveling to his homes in Manhattan, Florida and the US Virgin Islands for the sole purpose of having sex with him, the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said.

The young woman was one of three Epstein accusers to file suit against the late pedophile’s estate and others on Tuesday — a day after his will was filed in St. Thomas.

Soon after they’d met, Epstein, 66, promised he’d cure Katlyn’s eating disorder, as well as take care of her medical bills for an undisclosed “serious medical condition,” court papers said.

In 2013, he allegedly coerced her into legally marrying one of his female recruiters, “Associate 3,” so that the recruiter could obtain legal status to “remain in the country to work for him,” the suit said.

In exchange, he told Katlyn he’d pay $20,000 for her to get surgery — but he only half-fulfilled that promise, the victim claimed. – READ MORE