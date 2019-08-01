Jeffrey Epstein became an FBI INFORMANT to secure sweetheart deal and shut down federal probe

Jeffrey Epstein managed to shut down a federal probe into his illicit and illegal activities with underage girls and secure his sweetheart plea deal by providing information’ to the government, FBI reports confirm.

A federal investigation into the pedophile led by the FBI was closed out on September 18, 2008 when Epstein ‘provided information to the FBI as agreed upon’ according to the case agent.

That investigation had been underway for two years at that point, but it was noted in the final report that ‘no prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida.’

The investigation had been dormant for seven months by then, with FBI records obtained by DailyMail.com showing that the lead agent had not filed a report since February 11 at the time he closed the case.

That February report notes that ‘that the criminal investigation into activities of Jeffrey Epstein is ongoing,’ and that the case agent had been told the matter was ‘highly sensitive’ by the United States Attorney’s Office.

This was five months after Epstein signed his non-prosecution agreement, but four months before it would be presented in court during his sentencing on two charges related to solicitation of a minor.